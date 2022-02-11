HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

