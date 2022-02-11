HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $6.84 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 751,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

