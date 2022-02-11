HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 53,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

