HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2,771.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

