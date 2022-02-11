Highside Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highside Global Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 6.0% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.81.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.49. 533,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,978,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.