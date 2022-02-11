Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $26.81 million and $467,766.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.