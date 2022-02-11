Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.43). 13,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.83. The firm has a market cap of £697.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

