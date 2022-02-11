Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 48.2% This Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $450,488.24 and approximately $104,622.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

