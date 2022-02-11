Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.25. 1,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $728.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

