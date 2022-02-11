Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €68.00 ($78.16) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($114.94) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.88 ($97.56).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €74.32 ($85.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($149.02).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.