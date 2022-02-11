Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $564.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 445.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 99,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

