Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head to Head Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.91, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60% Heartland Financial USA 30.64% 10.98% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.18 $113.40 million $3.47 12.27 Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 3.02 $137.94 million $5.00 10.24

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Southside Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

