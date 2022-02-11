Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.00. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 16,286 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

