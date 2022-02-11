Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

HCSG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,211. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

