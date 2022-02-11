Head to Head Review: Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Portillos and Papa John’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Papa John’s International 0 3 11 0 2.79

Portillos currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.46%. Papa John’s International has a consensus price target of $143.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 5.40% -59.13% 13.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillos and Papa John’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.20 $12.26 million N/A N/A Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.33 $57.93 million ($0.41) -282.80

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Portillos.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Portillos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution

