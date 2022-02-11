Head to Head Analysis: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Opera alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Opera and Alkami Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.20%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 136.43%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opera and Alkami Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $165.27 million 4.87 $179.17 million $0.81 8.63 Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 41.01% 10.50% 9.83% Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opera beats Alkami Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.