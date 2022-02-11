Head to Head Analysis: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAB and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 56.08%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.37 -$70,000.00 $0.06 12.89 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.82 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

