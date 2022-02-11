HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $6.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $3.11 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

