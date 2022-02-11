Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. Hasbro has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 775.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.