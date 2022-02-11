Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

