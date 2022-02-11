Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.12.

HOG opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

