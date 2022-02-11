Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.82).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,362.50 ($18.42) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,283 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

