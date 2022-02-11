Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 129,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 182,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

