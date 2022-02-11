H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.99

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 3738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

HLUYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

