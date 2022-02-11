Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

