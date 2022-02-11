Guida R. Sajdak Sells 13,068 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

