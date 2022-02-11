Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 994 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $143.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.