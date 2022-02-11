Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,992,000 after buying an additional 301,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.