Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.2% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.56. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

