Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

EQR stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

