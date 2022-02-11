Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,605 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

