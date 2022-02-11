Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

