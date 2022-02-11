Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.23

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.23 and last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.62.

GCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

