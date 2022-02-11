GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) versus AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTY Technology and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 5.67 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -5.76 AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.35 $2.76 million $0.18 16.83

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 3 3 0 2.50

GTY Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 220.13%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26% AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

Summary

AcuityAds beats GTY Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

