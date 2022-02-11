GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 714,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $7,906,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 217,451 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

