GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $421.56 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $362.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.84 and its 200-day moving average is $603.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

