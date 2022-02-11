GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $589,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 429.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
