GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 83.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,993 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 792,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 157,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Kroger stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

