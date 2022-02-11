GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 16,530 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 82.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.51 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

