GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HAFC opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

