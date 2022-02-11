Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $9.56 on Thursday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 285,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,532. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.