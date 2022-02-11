Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 71,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.