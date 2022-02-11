Great Point Partners LLC Acquires 480,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

