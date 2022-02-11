Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
GLDD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,829. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
