Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

GLDD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,829. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.