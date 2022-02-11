Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

