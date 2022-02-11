Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,943 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $216.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

