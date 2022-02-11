Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

