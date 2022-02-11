Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in General Motors by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

