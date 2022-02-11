Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $778.19 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

