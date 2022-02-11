Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 39,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,922. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

